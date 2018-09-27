Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FX Fish 2MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6879
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Scriptor
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
Arrays are averaged using the functions of the built-in MovingAverages.mqh library.
The indicator consists of three indicator constructions:
- Fish, drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM - a histogram of colored bars. The main indicator buffer calculated by one of Price Constants;
- Fish Aver, drawing style DRAW_LINE - a line with the specified color. Contains the Fish array, which is smoothed using simple averaging with the MA1period period;
- Fish Aver Aver, drawing style DRAW_LINE - a line with the specified color. Contains the Fish aver array, which is smoothed using linear weighted averaging with the MA2period period;
Buy signals - Fish is below zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.
Sell signals - Fish is above zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.
Fish Aver Aver can be used either for a more conservative entry or as a position exit signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21767
The indicator colors candlesticks depending on the trend direction.RSI_Expert
An Expert Advisor based on iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).
A trend indicator based on the difference between two moving averages.i-AnyRange2Cld
An indicator of two ranges of arbitrary time intervals.