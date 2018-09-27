FX Fish 2MA

Idea by: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

Arrays are averaged using the functions of the built-in MovingAverages.mqh library.

The indicator consists of three indicator constructions:

Fish , drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM - a histogram of colored bars. The main indicator buffer calculated by one of Price Constants;

, drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM - a histogram of colored bars. The main indicator buffer calculated by one of Price Constants; Fish Aver , drawing style DRAW_LINE - a line with the specified color. Contains the Fish array, which is smoothed using simple averaging with the MA1period period;

, drawing style DRAW_LINE - a line with the specified color. Contains the array, which is smoothed using simple averaging with the period; Fish Aver Aver, drawing style DRAW_LINE - a line with the specified color. Contains the Fish aver array, which is smoothed using linear weighted averaging with the MA2period period;

Buy signals - Fish is below zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.

Sell signals - Fish is above zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.

Fish Aver Aver can be used either for a more conservative entry or as a position exit signal.