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Indicators

FX Fish 2MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6879
Rating:
(13)
Published:
FX Fish 2MA.mq5 (10.24 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

Arrays are averaged using the functions of the built-in MovingAverages.mqh library.

The indicator consists of three indicator constructions:

  • Fish, drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM - a histogram of colored bars. The main indicator buffer calculated by one of Price Constants;
  • Fish Aver, drawing style DRAW_LINE - a line with the specified color. Contains the Fish array, which is smoothed using simple averaging with the MA1period period;
  • Fish Aver Aver, drawing style DRAW_LINE - a line with the specified color. Contains the Fish aver array, which is smoothed using linear weighted averaging with the MA2period period;

Buy signals - Fish is below zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.

Sell signals - Fish is above zero and is crossed by Fish Aver.

Fish Aver Aver can be used either for a more conservative entry or as a position exit signal.

FX Fish 2MA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21767

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