Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AlterTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5975
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Actual author: OlegVS
The indicator colors candlesticks depending on the trend direction.
Candlesticks in the direction of the signal are bright; those against the direction are dark. Candlesticks in flat are not colored.
Fig. 1. The AlterTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21766
RSI_Expert
An Expert Advisor based on iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).Wiseman1
The indicator colors candlesticks depending on the position of these candlesticks in relation to the previous candlesticks.
FX Fish 2MA
Indicator - trading system "FX Fish 2MA".TrendManager
A trend indicator based on the difference between two moving averages.