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Indicators

AlterTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5975
Rating:
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Published:
AlterTrend.mq5 (14.23 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Actual author: OlegVS

The indicator colors candlesticks depending on the trend direction.

Candlesticks in the direction of the signal are bright; those against the direction are dark. Candlesticks in flat are not colored.

Fig. 1. The AlterTrend indicator

Fig. 1. The AlterTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21766

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