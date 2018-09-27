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TrendManager - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A trend indicator based on the difference between two moving averages. The market is considered to be in trend, if the difference between the MAs is greater than the trigger threshold:
input uint DVLimit=70; // Trigger threshold in price chart points
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. he TrendManager indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21768
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