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Indicators

TrendManager - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TrendManager.mq5 (16.18 KB) view
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A trend indicator based on the difference between two moving averages. The market is considered to be in trend, if the difference between the MAs is greater than the trigger threshold:

input uint DVLimit=70; // Trigger threshold in price chart points

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. he TrendManager indicator

Fig. 1. he TrendManager indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21768

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