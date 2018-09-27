A trend indicator based on the difference between two moving averages. The market is considered to be in trend, if the difference between the MAs is greater than the trigger threshold:

input uint DVLimit= 70 ;

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig. 1. he TrendManager indicator