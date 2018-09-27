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Indicators

i-AnyRange2Cld - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Actual author: KimIV

An indicator of two ranges of arbitrary time intervals. This is an intraday indicator, that is, it shows the size of trading ranges within a trading day.

The operating principle is as follows. Four time points are taken from input parameters. Also, the low and high in the two intervals are determined. The indicator shows these extrema in the form of horizontal lines.

This indicator is convenient to use for testing breakout and rollback tactics.

The following parameters can be adjusted:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string Start1   = "03:00";   // 1st range start
input string End1     = "08:00";   // 1st range end
input string Start2   = "12:00";   // 2nd range start
input string End2     = "17:00";   // 2nd range end
input uint   nDays = 2;            // The number of days to calculate (0-all days)
input int    Shift=0;              // Horizontal indicator shift in bars 

Fig. 1 Indicator i-AnyRange2Cld

Fig. 1 Indicator i-AnyRange2Cld

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21769

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