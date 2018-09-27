Actual author: KimIV

An indicator of two ranges of arbitrary time intervals. This is an intraday indicator, that is, it shows the size of trading ranges within a trading day.

The operating principle is as follows. Four time points are taken from input parameters. Also, the low and high in the two intervals are determined. The indicator shows these extrema in the form of horizontal lines.

This indicator is convenient to use for testing breakout and rollback tactics.

The following parameters can be adjusted:

input string Start1 = "03:00" ; input string End1 = "08:00" ; input string Start2 = "12:00" ; input string End2 = "17:00" ; input uint nDays = 2 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

Fig. 1 Indicator i-AnyRange2Cld