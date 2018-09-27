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i-AnyRange2Cld - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Actual author: KimIV
An indicator of two ranges of arbitrary time intervals. This is an intraday indicator, that is, it shows the size of trading ranges within a trading day.
The operating principle is as follows. Four time points are taken from input parameters. Also, the low and high in the two intervals are determined. The indicator shows these extrema in the form of horizontal lines.
This indicator is convenient to use for testing breakout and rollback tactics.
The following parameters can be adjusted:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string Start1 = "03:00"; // 1st range start input string End1 = "08:00"; // 1st range end input string Start2 = "12:00"; // 2nd range start input string End2 = "17:00"; // 2nd range end input uint nDays = 2; // The number of days to calculate (0-all days) input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1 Indicator i-AnyRange2Cld
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21769
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