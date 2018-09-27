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Trend_Intensity_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Nikolay KositsinВ мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
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The Trend Intensity Index oscillator displayed as a color histogram.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. The Trend_Intensity_Index indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21670
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