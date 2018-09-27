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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
1H EUR_USD - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6485
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Alberto Tortella
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
Input Parameters
- Lots - position volume (always fixed, dynamic calculation is not used);
- Stop Loss - stop loss ("0.0" == off);
- Take Profit - take profit ("0.0" == off);
- Trailing Stop - trailing stop ("0.0" == off);
- Trailing Step - trailing step;
- Number of elements (check iHighest and iLowest) - amount of bars, among which the highest and the lowest bars will be searched
- Moving Average First - parameters of the first Moving Average:
- MA First: averaging period;
- MA First: horizontal shift;
- MA First: smoothing type;
- MA First: type of price or handle.
- Moving Average Second - parameters of the second Moving Average:
- MA Second: averaging period;
- MA Second: horizontal shift;
- MA Second: smoothing type;
- MA Second: type of price or handle.
- MACD - MACD indicator parameters:
- MACD: period for Fast average calculation;
- MACD: period for Slow average calculation;
- MACD: period for their difference averaging;
- MACD: type of price.
- magic number - unique EA identifier.
EURUSD, H1, "Every tick based on real ticks":
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21672
Trend_Intensity_Index
The Trend Intensity Index oscillator displayed as a color histogram.ColorXPWMA_Digit
A colored smoothed PWMA that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits.
Silence
The Silence indicator displays aggressiveness (price change rate, the blue line) and volatility (the red line) in a separate window.Slope_Direction_Line
The Slope Direction Line indicator is displayed as a colored moving average line indicating the average market movement direction.