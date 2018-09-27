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1H EUR_USD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Alberto_jazz | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6485
Rating:
(17)
Published:
1H EUR_USD.mq5 (46.14 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by: Alberto Tortella

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn


Input Parameters

  • Lots - position volume (always fixed, dynamic calculation is not used);
  • Stop Loss - stop loss ("0.0" == off);
  • Take Profit - take profit ("0.0" == off);
  • Trailing Stop - trailing stop ("0.0" == off);
  • Trailing Step - trailing step;
  • Number of elements (check iHighest and iLowest) - amount of bars, among which the highest and the lowest bars will be searched
  • Moving Average First - parameters of the first Moving Average:
    • MA First: averaging period;
    • MA First: horizontal shift;
    • MA First: smoothing type;
    • MA First: type of price or handle.
  • Moving Average Second - parameters of the second Moving Average:
    • MA Second: averaging period;
    • MA Second: horizontal shift;
    • MA Second: smoothing type;
    • MA Second: type of price or handle.
  • MACD - MACD indicator parameters:
    • MACD: period for Fast average calculation;
    • MACD: period for Slow average calculation;
    • MACD: period for their difference averaging;
    • MACD: type of price.
  • magic number - unique EA identifier.

EURUSD, H1, "Every tick based on real ticks":

1H EUR_USD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21672

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