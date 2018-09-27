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ColorXPWMA_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A colored smoothed PWMA that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=2; //Number of digits to round to
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. The ColorXPWMA_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21669
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