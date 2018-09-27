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Silence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Silence indicator displays aggressiveness (price change rate, the blue line) and volatility (the red line) in a separate window.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Interpolation - interpolation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
Aggressiveness = InterpolationAggress Volatility = InterpolationVolatil
where:
InterpolationAggress = (0 - (MinAggress - BAggress) * -100.0 / (MinAggress-MaxAggress))) InterpolationVolatil = (0 - (MinVolatil - BVolatil) * -100.0 / (MinVolatil - MaxVolatil))) BAggress = B/Point BVolatil = Sqrt(dAmount) B = SMA(Abs(Applied price - PrevApplied price), Period) dAmount = Power(Applied price - SMA(Applied price, Period)) / Period
- MinAggress, MaxAggress - the maximum and minimum values of BAggress over the 'Interpolation' period;
- MinVolatil, MaxVolatil - the maximum and minimum values of BVolatil over the 'Interpolation' period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21673
1H EUR_USD
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