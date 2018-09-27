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ROCX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ROCX is a modified ROC (Rate Of Change) indicator displaying an absolute or relative price change.
It is calculated as (current - previous) / previous, not (current / previous - 1).
Three display modes:
- Absolute value;
- Percent of the previous value;
- 1/10 percent of the previous value.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price;
- Mode - mode:
- Absolute value - absolute value;
- % value - percent of the previous value;
- %1/10 value - 1/10 percent of the previous value.
Calculations:
-
Absolute value:
ROCX = diff
-
% value:
ROCX = 100.0 * diff / PrN
-
% 1/10 value:
ROCX = 1000.0 * diff / PrN
where:
diff = Applied price - Applied price[Period] PrN = Applied price[Period]
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21666
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