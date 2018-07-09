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Indicators

TII - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
TII.mq5 (13.14 KB) view
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Indicator TII (Trend Intensity Index) was described in the article by M.H. Pee, published in the "Stocks and Commodities" magazine in June, 2002.

It has six input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • MA Period - MA calculation period;
  • MA Method - Moving Average calculation method;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Calculation:

TII = 100 * (POS) / (POS +NEG)

where:

POS = SMA(UP, Period)
NEG = SMA(DN, Period)
UP = Price - MA
DN = MA - Price
MA = MA(MA Period, MA Method, Applied price)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21113

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