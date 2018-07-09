Indicator TII (Trend Intensity Index) was described in the article by M.H. Pee, published in the "Stocks and Commodities" magazine in June, 2002.

It has six input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; MA Period - MA calculation period;

- MA calculation period; MA Method - Moving Average calculation method;

- Moving Average calculation method; Applied price - the calculation price;

- the calculation price; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.