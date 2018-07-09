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TII - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator TII (Trend Intensity Index) was described in the article by M.H. Pee, published in the "Stocks and Commodities" magazine in June, 2002.
It has six input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- MA Period - MA calculation period;
- MA Method - Moving Average calculation method;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculation:
TII = 100 * (POS) / (POS +NEG)
where:
POS = SMA(UP, Period) NEG = SMA(DN, Period) UP = Price - MA DN = MA - Price
MA = MA(MA Period, MA Method, Applied price)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21113
TAI
Indicator Trend Analysis Index.Stoch_RSI
Stochastic relative strength index increases the sensitivity of RSI (Relative Strength Index), the disadvantage of which is fluctuation between boundary lines and no signals to open a position.