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PWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Power weighted moving average.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Power
- Applied price
Calculation:
PWMA = SUM(Applied price(i) * (i^Power), Period) / SUM(i^Power, Period)
If Power is 1, МА is identical to LWMA
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21415
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