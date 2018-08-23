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Indicators

PWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
PWMA.mq5 (7.79 KB) view
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Power weighted moving average.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Power
  • Applied price

Calculation:

PWMA = SUM(Applied price(i) * (i^Power), Period) / SUM(i^Power, Period)

If Power is 1, МА is identical to LWMA


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21415

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