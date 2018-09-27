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PFE_Overlay - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Polarized Fractal Efficiency Overlay (PFE_Overlay) indicator is designed for identifying trends. Unlike Polarized Fractal Efficiency, the indicator is displayed on the price chart as the main indicator line and two lines of the calculated StdDev deviation value.
There are seven configurable parameters:
- Fast ROC period - fast ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period;
- Slow ROC period - slow ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period;
- MA period - MA calculation period;
- PDS - sensitivity;
- Avg period - deviation calculation period;
- Deviation;
- Show deviations - Yes/No.
Calculations:
PFE = BL + (100.0 + RAW) / scale TL = MA + Deviation * Dev BL = MA - Deviation * Dev
where:
MA = SMA(Avg period) Dev = StdDev(Avg period, MODE_SMA) scale = 200.0 / (TL - BL)
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Если Close > Close[Slow ROC period]
RAW = 100.0 * Z
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Else:
RAW = -100 * Z
Z = X / Y X = Sqrt(SlowROC * SlowROC + 100.0) Y = Sqrt(FastROC * FastROC + 1.0) + PDS SlowROC = 100.0 * (Close / Close[Slow ROC period]-1) FastROC = 100.0 * (Close / Close[Fast ROC period]-1)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21665
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