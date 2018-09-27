The Polarized Fractal Efficiency Overlay (PFE_Overlay) indicator is designed for identifying trends. Unlike Polarized Fractal Efficiency, the indicator is displayed on the price chart as the main indicator line and two lines of the calculated StdDev deviation value.

There are seven configurable parameters:

Fast ROC period - fast ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period;

- fast ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period; Slow ROC period - slow ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period;

- slow ROC (Rate of Change) calculation period; MA period - MA calculation period;

- MA calculation period; PDS - sensitivity;

- sensitivity; Avg period - deviation calculation period;

- deviation calculation period; Deviation ;

; Show deviations - Yes/No.