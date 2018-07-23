The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

Compared to the original QQE indicator this version is adding:

Fixed levels (to help further estimate the trend).

Color changing histogram (based on those levels).

This way we have some more information available to analyze.

This version is also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.