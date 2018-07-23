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QQE Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).
Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version is adding:
- Fixed levels (to help further estimate the trend).
- Color changing histogram (based on those levels).
This way we have more information available to analyze.
Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version instead of using trailing levels uses fixed levels to estimate overbought and oversold conditions.Volume Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels
Compared to the Volume Zone Oscillator indicator, this version is additionally using floating levels to determine the trend.
This version of QQE is also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.RSX QQE Histo
Compared to the original QQE indicator this version is adding fixed levels (to help further estimate the trend) and color changing histogram (based on those levels), and also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.