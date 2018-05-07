CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

QQE - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
29769
Rating:
(26)
Published:
QQE.mq5 (12.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

The Fast Trailing Level (TL) and Slow TL are constructed by calculating the average range of the smoothed RSI over n-periods and then further smoothing the average range using an additional n-periods Wilders smoothing function. This smoothed average range of RSI is then multiplied by the Fast and Slow average range Multipliers to calculate the final Fast and Slow Trailing Levels.

Swing Line - Histogram Swing Line - Histogram

Ron Black's Swing Line indicator made as histogram indicator.

Swing Line (adjusted display) Swing Line (adjusted display)

Ron Black's swing line indicator with adjusted display option.

TWR TWR

TWR is an indicator of a trend reversal.

Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance Dynamic Balance Point - Support & Resistance

Based on the original Dynamic Balance Point, this version is a bit cleaner and simpler to use indicator.