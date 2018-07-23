The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version instead of using trailing levels uses fixed levels to estimate overbought and oversold conditions. That makes it a bit easier to use.

This version is also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.