CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSX QQE - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7397
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Rsx QQE.mq5 (13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

The Fast Trailing Level (TL) and Slow TL are constructed by calculating the average range of the smoothed RSI over n-periods and then further smoothing the average range using an additional n-periods Wilders smoothing function. This smoothed average range of RSI is then multiplied by the Fast and Slow average range Multipliers to calculate the final Fast and Slow Trailing Levels.

This version of QQE is also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.

QQE Histo QQE Histo

Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version is adding fixed levels (to help further estimate the trend) and color changing histogram (based on those levels).

QQE New QQE New

Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version instead of using trailing levels uses fixed levels to estimate overbought and oversold conditions.

RSX QQE Histo RSX QQE Histo

Compared to the original QQE indicator this version is adding fixed levels (to help further estimate the trend) and color changing histogram (based on those levels), and also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.

RSX QQE New RSX QQE New

Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version instead of using trailing levels uses fixed levels to estimate overbought and oversold conditions. This version is also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.