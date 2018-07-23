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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
QQE New - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).
Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version instead of using trailing levels uses fixed levels to estimate overbought and oversold conditions. That makes it a bit easier to use.
Volume Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels
Compared to the Volume Zone Oscillator indicator, this version is additionally using floating levels to determine the trend.Volume Zone Oscillator
Volume Zone Oscillator indicator is based on the "In The Volume Zone" article by Walid Khalil and David Steckler, and can be classified as both trending and oscillating (non-trending) in its design.