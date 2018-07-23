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Indicators

QQE New - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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9346
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(14)
Published:
QQE - new zl.mq5 (12.29 KB) view
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The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version instead of using trailing levels uses fixed levels to estimate overbought and oversold conditions. That makes it a bit easier to use.

Volume Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels Volume Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels

Compared to the Volume Zone Oscillator indicator, this version is additionally using floating levels to determine the trend.

Volume Zone Oscillator Volume Zone Oscillator

Volume Zone Oscillator indicator is based on the "In The Volume Zone" article by Walid Khalil and David Steckler, and can be classified as both trending and oscillating (non-trending) in its design.

QQE Histo QQE Histo

Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version is adding fixed levels (to help further estimate the trend) and color changing histogram (based on those levels).

RSX QQE RSX QQE

This version of QQE is also using RSX (a smoother RSI without a lag) in order to further purify the signals.