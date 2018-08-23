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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AMA three timeframes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator is displayed using three horizontal lines of iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator from three different timeframes. The settings allow you to select from three timeframes:
- HLine - display only as horizontal lines (OBJ_HLINE);
- Arrow - display only by right price labels (OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE);
- HLine and Arrow - horizontal lines and right price labels are used simultaneously.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21465
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