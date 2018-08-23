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Indicators

AMA three timeframes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator is displayed using three horizontal lines of iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator from three different timeframes. The settings allow you to select from three timeframes:

  • HLine - display only as horizontal lines (OBJ_HLINE);
  • Arrow - display only by right price labels (OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE);
  • HLine and Arrow - horizontal lines and right price labels are used simultaneously.

AMA three timeframes

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21465

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