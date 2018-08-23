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XAng_Zad_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ang_Zad_C indicator applies additional smoothing of total values allowing users to avoid excessive indicator signals noise caused by false crossings of its moving averages.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator inputs | //+----------------------------------------------+ input double ki=4.000001; // Indicator smoothing ratio input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method input uint MA_Length=7; // Smoothing depth input int MA_Phase=15; // first smoothing parameter, //---- For JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality; //---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant input int PriceShift=0; // indicator vertical shift in points input int Shift=0; // indicator horizontal shift in bars
The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XAng_Zad_C indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21460
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