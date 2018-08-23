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Indicators

XAng_Zad_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XAng_Zad_C.mq5 (17 KB) view
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Ang_Zad_C indicator applies additional smoothing of total values allowing users to avoid excessive indicator signals noise caused by false crossings of its moving averages.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator inputs                             |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input double ki=4.000001;                        // Indicator smoothing ratio 
input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA;        // Smoothing method
input uint MA_Length=7;                          // Smoothing depth                    
input int MA_Phase=15;                           // first smoothing parameter,
//---- For JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality;
//---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;           // price constant
input int PriceShift=0;                          // indicator vertical shift in points
input int Shift=0;                               // indicator horizontal shift in bars

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. XAng_Zad_C indicator

Fig. 1. XAng_Zad_C indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21460

breakdown breakdown

At the beginning of a new day, the EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders by High and Low of the previous day.

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