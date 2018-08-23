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CandleStop_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: CrushD
The indicator paints candles going beyond the CandleStop channel. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.
Fig. 1. CandleStop_System indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21488
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