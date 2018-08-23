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CandleStop_System_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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CandleStop_System indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the CandleStop_System.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. CandleStop_System_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21489
CandleStop_System
The indicator paints candles going beyond the CandleStop channel.AMA three timeframes
The indicator is displayed using three horizontal lines of iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator from three different timeframes.
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