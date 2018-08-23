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breakdown - expert for MetaTrader 5

arist0 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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5879
Rating:
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Published:
breakdown.mq5 (40.41 KB) view
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Author of the idea: arist0

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The EA works with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. At the start of the day, pending orders from the previous day are deleted. New Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed at Minimum distance above High and below Low.

If a pending order is triggered and the position becomes profitable, trailing is applied to it.

When any of pending orders is triggered, the remaining pending order is removed. This is done in OnTradeTransaction: DEAL_ENTRY_IN (market entry) is searched for.


Inputs

  • Stop Loss - stop loss;
  • Take Profit - take profit;
  • Trailing Stop - trailing;
  • Trailing Step - trailing step;
  • Minimum distance - minimum indent from High and Low of the previous day;
  • Risk in percent for a deal from a free margin - risk per trade;
  • magic number - unique EA identifier.

EURUSD,M15:

breakdown

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21457

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