Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the Differential_Average_By_Sultonov indicator with a fixed timeframe.

When receiving signals from the color cloud, the color is shown. Colored points appear on the lines when the bar of the relevant timeframe changes.

The indicator requires compiled Differential_Average_By_Sultonov.ex5 indicator in the <terminal_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. Differential_Average_By_Sultonov_Signal indicator