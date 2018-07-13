A candlestick-based chart based on histograms Bear_Bulls_Power calculated on the Open, High, Low, and Close timeseries of the price chart. Growing candlesticks are made in green colors, while falling candlesticks are in red ones. Growing candlesticks, the close prices of which have grown as compared to the preceding candlesticks, are bright, while pale colors are used for falling close prices. Falling candlesticks with falling close prices are bright red, those with the growing ones are pale red.

input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; input uint Length1= 12 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; input uint Length2 = 5 ; input int Phase2= 15 ; input uint Range= 10 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle