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Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A candlestick-based chart based on histograms Bear_Bulls_Power calculated on the Open, High, Low, and Close timeseries of the price chart. Growing candlesticks are made in green colors, while falling candlesticks are in red ones. Growing candlesticks, the close prices of which have grown as compared to the preceding candlesticks, are bright, while pale colors are used for falling close prices. Falling candlesticks with falling close prices are bright red, those with the growing ones are pale red.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; // Indicator smoothing method input uint Length1=12; // Indicator smoothing depth input int Phase1=15; // Indicator smoothing parameter, //---- for JJMA changing within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the transition process quality; //---- It is the CMO period for VIDIA and the slow moving average period for AMA input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // Final indicator smoothing method input uint Length2 = 5; // final indicator smoothing depth input int Phase2=15; // Final indicator smoothin parameter, //---- for JJMA changing within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the transition process quality; //----It is the CMO period for VIDIA and the slow moving average period for AMA input uint Range=10; // maximum gap size between initial candlesticks, which is not displayed in the indicator input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars //+-----------------------------------+
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig 1. Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21174
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