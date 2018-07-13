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Indicators

Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle.mq5 (17.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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A candlestick-based chart based on histograms Bear_Bulls_Power calculated on the Open, High, Low, and Close timeseries of the price chart. Growing candlesticks are made in green colors, while falling candlesticks are in red ones. Growing candlesticks, the close prices of which have grown as compared to the preceding candlesticks, are bright, while pale colors are used for falling close prices. Falling candlesticks with falling close prices are bright red, those with the growing ones are pale red.

//+-----------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS      |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; // Indicator smoothing method 
input uint Length1=12;                    // Indicator smoothing depth                   
input int Phase1=15;                      // Indicator smoothing parameter,
//---- for JJMA changing within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the transition process quality;
//---- It is the CMO period for VIDIA and the slow moving average period for AMA
input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // Final indicator smoothing method
input uint Length2 = 5;                   // final indicator smoothing depth
input int Phase2=15;                      // Final indicator smoothin parameter,
//---- for JJMA changing within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the transition process quality;
//----It is the CMO period for VIDIA and the slow moving average period for AMA
input uint Range=10; // maximum gap size between initial candlesticks, which is not displayed in the indicator
input int Shift=0;   // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
//+-----------------------------------+

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle

Fig 1. Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21174

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