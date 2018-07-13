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Exp_NRTR_Duplex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator NRTR, which can be differently configured within one EA. For this purpose, all inputs of the EA are divided into two large groups:
- If their names start with L, these are inputs to manage long positions;
- If their names start with S, these are inputs to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA input parameters for long positions | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint L_Magic=777; //L magic number input double L_MM=0.1; //L share of a deposit in a deal input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; //L lot size detection method //+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA input parameters for short positions | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint S_Magic=555; //S magic number input double S_MM=0.1; //S share of a deposit in a deal input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT; //S lot size detection method
These two trading systems use different magic numbers and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetrical, so it is often a case that absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are required for bullish and bearish trading. For a convenient EA setting, you should initially test only one of the two trading systems, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.
input bool L_PosOpen=true; //L permission to enter long positions input bool L_PosClose=true; //L permission to close long positions
Upon having set up the first system, you should enable and set up the second one only.
For the EA to operate, the compiled NRTR.ex5 indicator file must be in the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
The default EA inputs were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.
Fig 1. Exemplary trades in a chart with symmetrical settings.
Test results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2016:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart.
Fig. 3. Exemplary trades in a chart with non-symmetrical settings.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21183
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