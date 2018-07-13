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Indicators

XPeriodCandleSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XPeriodCandleSystem.mq5 (28.47 KB) view
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Indicator XPeriodCandle supplemented by Bollinger Bands, based on their candlesticks, and indicating with the bright candlestick color if the candlesticks go beyond the bands.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. XPeriodCandleSystem

Fig 1. XPeriodCandleSystem

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21176

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