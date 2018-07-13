Indicator XPeriodCandle supplemented by Bollinger Bands, based on their candlesticks, and indicating with the bright candlestick color if the candlesticks go beyond the bands.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. XPeriodCandleSystem