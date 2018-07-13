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XMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XMA (Digital adaptive Moving Average) is a digital adaptive moving average XMA. It calculates the moving aberage using a digital filter.
It only changes the value of the moving average from bar to bar, if the new value is the step size (in points) higher than the previous one.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Price X step - price step in points;
- Method - calculation method;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
If Abs(MA-PrevMA) >= Price X step:
XMA = MA
Otherwise:
XMA = PrevXMA
where:
MA - MA(Applied price, Period, Method)
Fig.1 Price X step = 20
Fig.2 Price X step = 60
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21171
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