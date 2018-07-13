Indicator XMA (Digital adaptive Moving Average) is a digital adaptive moving average XMA. It calculates the moving aberage using a digital filter.

It only changes the value of the moving average from bar to bar, if the new value is the step size (in points) higher than the previous one.

It has four configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Price X step - price step in points;

- price step in points; Method - calculation method;

- calculation method; Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations: If Abs(MA-PrevMA) >= Price X step: XMA = MA Otherwise: XMA = PrevXMA where: MA - MA(Applied price, Period, Method)

Fig.1 Price X step = 20

Fig.2 Price X step = 60