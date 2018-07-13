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Indicators

XMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

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1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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XMA.mq5 (7.88 KB) view
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Indicator XMA (Digital adaptive Moving Average) is a digital adaptive moving average XMA. It calculates the moving aberage using a digital filter.

It only changes the value of the moving average from bar to bar, if the new value is the step size (in points) higher than the previous one.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Price X step - price step in points;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

If Abs(MA-PrevMA) >= Price X step:

XMA = MA

Otherwise:

XMA = PrevXMA

where:

MA - MA(Applied price, Period, Method)

Fig.1 Price X step = 20

Fig.1 Price X step = 20

Fig.2 Price X step = 60

Fig.2 Price X step = 60

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21171

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