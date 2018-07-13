Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZPF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5791
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ZPF (Zero Point Force) - zero point force indicator. It displays the market climate.
It has six configurable parameters:
- Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period;
- Fast MA method - fast MA calculation method;
- Slow MA period - slow MA calculation period;
- Slow MA method - slow MA calculation method;
- Volume smoothing period - volume data smoothing period;
- Volume smoothing method - volume data smoothing method.
Calculations:
ZPF = Vol * (FastMA - SlowMA) / 2
where:
Vol = MA(Volume, Volume smoothing period, Volume smoothing method) FastMA = MA(Close, Fast MA period, Fast MA method) SlowMA= MA(Close, Slow MA period, Slow MA method)
If line +ZP Force has positive values, it means that bullish climate predominates on the market. If the values are negative, it is bearish.
For line -ZP Force, it is vice versa: Positive values mean bearish climate, and negative ones mean bullish climate.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21172
Indicator XMA (Digital adaptive Moving Average) is a digital adaptive moving average XMA. It calculates the moving aberage using a digital filter.WAAB
Indicator WAAB (Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger) is intended for identifying the direction and strength of the current trend. For this pupose, a combination of the signals from two indicators is used: Advanced_ADX and Bollinger Bands.
A candlestick-based chart based on histograms Bear_Bulls_Power calculated on the Open, High, Low, and Close timeseries of the price chart.XPeriodCandleSystem
Indicator XPeriodCandle supplemented by Bollinger Bands, based on their candlesticks, and indicating with the bright candlestick color if the candlesticks go beyond the bands.