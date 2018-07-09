Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators XPeriodCandle. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the color of the indicator's last candlestick closed. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the candlestick color changes. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:

Signals of the fast and slow trend match; Direction of the fast trend has changed.





Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

sinput string Trade= "Trade Management" ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ; input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ; sinput string MustTrade= "Trade Permissions" ; input int Deviation_= 10 ; input bool BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool SellPosOpen= true ; sinput string Filter= "SLOW TREND PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint Cperiod= 5 ; input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod=MODE_JJMA; input int MA_Length= 3 ; input int MA_Phase= 100 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose= true ; input bool SellPosClose= true ; sinput string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ; input uint Cperiod_= 5 ; input Smooth_Method MA_SMethod_=MODE_JJMA; input int MA_Length_= 3 ; input int MA_Phase_= 100 ; input uint SignalBar_= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose_= false ; input bool SellPosClose_= false ;

String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.

Indicators XPeriodCandle_HTF in the EA are only designed for a more convenient visualization of trends in the Strategy Tester; and they do not work in any other modes.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators XPeriodCandle.ex5 and XPeriodCandle_HTF.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Testing results on XAUUSD for the year 2016, slow trend on Daily, entry by fast trend on H1:

Fig 1. Examples of deals on the chart





Fig. 2. Testing results chart