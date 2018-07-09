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Indicators

XPeriodCandle_main - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XPeriodCandle_main.mq5 (16.75 KB) view
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Indicator XPeriodCandle in the main chart.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle_main in the candlestick chart

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle_main in the candlestick chart


Fig. 2. Indicator XPeriodCandle_main in the bar chart

Fig. 2. Indicator XPeriodCandle_main in the bar chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21142

XPeriodCandleRange_HTF XPeriodCandleRange_HTF

Indicator XPeriodCandleRange with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

XPeriodCandleRange XPeriodCandleRange

An indicator that draws the XPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.

Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2

Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators: XPeriodCandle and XPeriodCandle_HTF.

XPeriodCandle_main_HTF XPeriodCandle_main_HTF

Indicator XPeriodCandle_main with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.