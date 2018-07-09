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XPeriodCandle_main - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XPeriodCandle in the main chart.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle_main in the candlestick chart
Fig. 2. Indicator XPeriodCandle_main in the bar chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21142
Indicator XPeriodCandleRange with the timeframe selection option available in the input parametersXPeriodCandleRange
An indicator that draws the XPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.
Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators: XPeriodCandle and XPeriodCandle_HTF.XPeriodCandle_main_HTF
Indicator XPeriodCandle_main with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.