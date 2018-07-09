An indicator that draws the XPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.

Indicator XPeriodCandleRange with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators: XPeriodCandle and XPeriodCandle_HTF.

Indicator XPeriodCandle_main with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.