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XPeriodCandleRange_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Channel indicator Rj_SlidingRange with the the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21141
XPeriodCandleRange
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Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
XPeriodCandle_main
Indicator XPeriodCandle in the main chart.Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2
Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators: XPeriodCandle and XPeriodCandle_HTF.