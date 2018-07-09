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Indicators

XPeriodCandleRange_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3461
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XPeriodCandleRange.mq5 (18.96 KB) view
XPeriodCandleRange_HTF.mq5 (19.84 KB) view
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Channel indicator Rj_SlidingRange with the the possibility to round the indicator levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit

Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21141

XPeriodCandleRange XPeriodCandleRange

An indicator that draws the XPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XPeriodCandle_main XPeriodCandle_main

Indicator XPeriodCandle in the main chart.

Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2

Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators: XPeriodCandle and XPeriodCandle_HTF.