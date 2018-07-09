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Indicators

XPeriodCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3218
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(9)
Published:
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XPeriodCandle.mq5 (16.76 KB) view
XPeriodCandle_HTF.mq5 (19.48 KB) view
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Indicator XPeriodCandle with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, indicator XPeriodCandle.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21121

Exp_XPeriodCandle Exp_XPeriodCandle

A trading system based on the signals of indicator XPeriodCandle.

Exp_CaudateXPeriodCandle_Tm_Plus Exp_CaudateXPeriodCandle_Tm_Plus

A trading system based on the signals of indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle, enabling to maintain your positions within a fixed period of time.

CaudateCandle_HTF CaudateCandle_HTF

Indicator CaudateCandle with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

CaudateXPeriodCandleRange_HTF CaudateXPeriodCandleRange_HTF

Indicator PCaudateXPeriodCandleRange with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.