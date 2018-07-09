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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XPeriodCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XPeriodCandle with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, indicator XPeriodCandle.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21121
Exp_XPeriodCandle
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