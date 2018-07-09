Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators: XPeriodCandle and XPeriodCandle_HTF.

Indicator XPeriodCandle_main with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

A trend-following indicator of the main and signal lines, drawn as a color cloud.

A histogram based on the difference between the main and the signal lines of indicator Ang_Zad_C in the points of the price chart.