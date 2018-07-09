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XPeriodCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period predefined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar and averaging the price timeseries used in the indicator.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details published in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21082
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