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Indicators

XPeriodCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XPeriodCandle.mq5 (16.76 KB) view
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Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period predefined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar and averaging the price timeseries used in the indicator.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details published in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21082

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