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XPeriodCandle_main_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator XPeriodCandle_main with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, indicator XPeriodCandle_main.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandle_main_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21145
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Trend-following trading system Exp_XPeriodCandle_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators: XPeriodCandle and XPeriodCandle_HTF.XPeriodCandle_main
Indicator XPeriodCandle in the main chart.
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