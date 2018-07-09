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XPeriodCandleRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An indicator that draws the XPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.
The candlesticks having their body sizes increasing by trend are drawn in bright colors. The candlesticks having their body sizes decreasing by trend are drawn in pale colors.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandleRange
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21140
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