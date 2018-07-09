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Indicators

XPeriodCandleRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XPeriodCandleRange.mq5 (18.96 KB) view
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An indicator that draws the XPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.

The candlesticks having their body sizes increasing by trend are drawn in bright colors. The candlesticks having their body sizes decreasing by trend are drawn in pale colors.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandleRange

Fig 1. Indicator XPeriodCandleRange

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21140

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