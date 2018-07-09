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Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21139

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit

Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits.

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