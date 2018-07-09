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Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=2; //Number of digits to round to

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit


Fig. 2. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit

Fig. 2. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21138

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