Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:

input uint Digit= 2 ;

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. Working with them was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit





Fig. 2. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit