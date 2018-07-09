Indicator XPeriodCandle with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

Indicator PCaudateXPeriodCandleRange with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits.