Indicator XPeriodCandle with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

Indicator CaudateCandle with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits.

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_BBx7_Cloud_Digit with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.