FxTrend 25EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
FxTrend 25EMA is based on the difference of the EMA 25 value during two different moments.
The FxTrend 25EMA value represent the momentum and the strength in the market. And the color represents the trend.
- Green => Bullish;
- Grey => no trend;
- Red => Bearish.
In summary:
- Divergences;
- Current momentum & trend;
- Strength of the trend.
