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SSL2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Kalenzo
Two different-period indicators SSL, implemented as a colored cloud. Working with a colored cloud is based on crossing the initial indicators, accompanied with changing the color of the cloud.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), the detailed description of working with which was published in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers article.
Fig.1. Indicator SSL2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20653
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. If orders execute, the trailing stop is run for the positions.e_Breakeven_v4
An assistant Expert Advisor. It moves positions to a breakeven and then enables trailing.
Indicator SSL2 with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.XStdDevSpeed
Smoothed standard deviation changing rate.