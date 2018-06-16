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Indicators

SSL2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
SSL2.mq5 (14.28 KB) view
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Real author: Kalenzo

Two different-period indicators SSL, implemented as a colored cloud. Working with a colored cloud is based on crossing the initial indicators, accompanied with changing the color of the cloud.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), the detailed description of working with which was published in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1. Indicator SSL2

Fig.1. Indicator SSL2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20653

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The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. If orders execute, the trailing stop is run for the positions.

e_Breakeven_v4 e_Breakeven_v4

An assistant Expert Advisor. It moves positions to a breakeven and then enables trailing.

SSL2_HTF SSL2_HTF

Indicator SSL2 with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XStdDevSpeed XStdDevSpeed

Smoothed standard deviation changing rate.