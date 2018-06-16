Real author: Kalenzo

Two different-period indicators SSL, implemented as a colored cloud. Working with a colored cloud is based on crossing the initial indicators, accompanied with changing the color of the cloud.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), the detailed description of working with which was published in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1. Indicator SSL2