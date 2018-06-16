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e-News-Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5325
Rating:
(13)
Published:
e-News-Lucky.mq5 (36.37 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

Working with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are placed and removed at a specified time (Time of order placement and Time of order removal, respectively), the time being considered as hours and minutes only in the parameters. As soon as any of the pending orders triggers (the triggering moment is monitored in OnTradeTransaction), the remaining pending order will be removed.


Inputs

  • Lots - the volume of the pending order to be placed;
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
  • Time of order placement (use only hh:mm !!!) - time, at which pending orders must be placed;
  • Time of order removal (use only hh:mm !!!) - time, at which the pending orders must be removed (positions are closed at the same time);
  • Distance from market - distance from the current prices, at which pending orders are placed;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Test example on GBPUSD,H1

e-News-Lucky GBPUSD H1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20637

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