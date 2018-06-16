Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

Working with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are placed and removed at a specified time (Time of order placement and Time of order removal, respectively), the time being considered as hours and minutes only in the parameters. As soon as any of the pending orders triggers (the triggering moment is monitored in OnTradeTransaction), the remaining pending order will be removed.





Inputs

Lots - the volume of the pending order to be placed;

- the volume of the pending order to be placed; Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;

(in pips) - trailing step; Time of order placement (use only hh:mm !!!) - time, at which pending orders must be placed;

- time, at which pending orders must be placed; Time of order removal (use only hh:mm !!!) - time, at which the pending orders must be removed (positions are closed at the same time);

- time, at which the pending orders must be removed (positions are closed at the same time); Distance from market - distance from the current prices, at which pending orders are placed;

- distance from the current prices, at which pending orders are placed; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Test example on GBPUSD,H1