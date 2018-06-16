Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
e-News-Lucky - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5325
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Scriptor.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
Working with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are placed and removed at a specified time (Time of order placement and Time of order removal, respectively), the time being considered as hours and minutes only in the parameters. As soon as any of the pending orders triggers (the triggering moment is monitored in OnTradeTransaction), the remaining pending order will be removed.
Inputs
- Lots - the volume of the pending order to be placed;
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit;
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step;
- Time of order placement (use only hh:mm !!!) - time, at which pending orders must be placed;
- Time of order removal (use only hh:mm !!!) - time, at which the pending orders must be removed (positions are closed at the same time);
- Distance from market - distance from the current prices, at which pending orders are placed;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Test example on GBPUSD,H1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20637
An assistant Expert Advisor. It moves positions to a breakeven and then enables trailing.TwoBarsComparison
The EA compares the opening prices of the zeroth and the second bar. It moves positions to a breakeven and/or enables trailing.