Smoothed standard deviation changing rate. Interpretation of the indicator values:

High positive values (yellow) indicate an increasing trend;

High negative values (gray) indicate that the trend is falling;

Zero values after positive ones indicate that the trend continues;

Zero values after negative ones allow you to assume that the market is flat.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed