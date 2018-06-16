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Indicators

XStdDevSpeed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XStdDevSpeed.mq5 (16.67 KB) view
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Smoothed standard deviation changing rate. Interpretation of the indicator values:

  • High positive values (yellow) indicate an increasing trend;
  • High negative values (gray) indicate that the trend is falling;
  • Zero values after positive ones indicate that the trend continues;
  • Zero values after negative ones allow you to assume that the market is flat.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed

Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20655

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