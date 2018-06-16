Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XStdDevSpeed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3533
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Smoothed standard deviation changing rate. Interpretation of the indicator values:
- High positive values (yellow) indicate an increasing trend;
- High negative values (gray) indicate that the trend is falling;
- Zero values after positive ones indicate that the trend continues;
- Zero values after negative ones allow you to assume that the market is flat.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.
Fig.1. Indicator XStdDevSpeed
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20655
SSL2_HTF
Indicator SSL2 with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.SSL2
Two different-period indicators SSL, implemented as a colored cloud.
XStdDevSpeed_HTF
Indicator XStdDevSpeed with the timeframe selection option in input parameters.Exp_KWAN_NRP
A trading system based on the KWAN_NRP indicator signals.