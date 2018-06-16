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Indicators

SSL2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4316
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Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
SSL2.mq5 (14.28 KB) view
SSL2_HTF.mq5 (22.07 KB) view
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Indicator SSL2 with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to work, the SSL2.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator SSL2_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator SSL2_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20654

SSL2 SSL2

Two different-period indicators SSL, implemented as a colored cloud.

e-News-Lucky e-News-Lucky

The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. If orders execute, the trailing stop is run for the positions.

XStdDevSpeed XStdDevSpeed

Smoothed standard deviation changing rate.

XStdDevSpeed_HTF XStdDevSpeed_HTF

Indicator XStdDevSpeed with the timeframe selection option in input parameters.