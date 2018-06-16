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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SSL2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator SSL2 with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, the SSL2.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator SSL2_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20654
SSL2
Two different-period indicators SSL, implemented as a colored cloud.e-News-Lucky
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. If orders execute, the trailing stop is run for the positions.
XStdDevSpeed
Smoothed standard deviation changing rate.XStdDevSpeed_HTF
Indicator XStdDevSpeed with the timeframe selection option in input parameters.