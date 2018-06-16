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e_Breakeven_v4 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8228
Rating:
(19)
Published:
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Idea by: Dmitry Tolmachev.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

Assistant EA: It moves the positions to a breakeven, after which trailing is enabled.


It only has three parameters

  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step, which is also the level, to which the Stop Loss is moved to a breakeven;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Examples below shows how to work with default parameters:

e_Breakeven_v4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20636

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The EA compares the opening prices of the zeroth and the second bar. It moves positions to a breakeven and/or enables trailing.

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