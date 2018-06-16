e_Breakeven_v4

Idea by: Dmitry Tolmachev.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

Assistant EA: It moves the positions to a breakeven, after which trailing is enabled.





It only has three parameters

Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;

- trailing; Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step, which is also the level, to which the Stop Loss is moved to a breakeven;

- trailing step, which is also the level, to which the Stop Loss is moved to a breakeven; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Examples below shows how to work with default parameters: