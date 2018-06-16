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e_Breakeven_v4 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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Idea by: Dmitry Tolmachev.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
Assistant EA: It moves the positions to a breakeven, after which trailing is enabled.
It only has three parameters
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing;
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step, which is also the level, to which the Stop Loss is moved to a breakeven;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Examples below shows how to work with default parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20636
The EA compares the opening prices of the zeroth and the second bar. It moves positions to a breakeven and/or enables trailing.exp_Amstell
The EA uses a virtual Take Profit for closing gaining positions. Opening positions with a step. Catch the type of the last position and its price in OnTradeTransaction.
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. If orders execute, the trailing stop is run for the positions.SSL2
Two different-period indicators SSL, implemented as a colored cloud.