CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Adaptive Moving Average with Bollinger Bands ® - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Roman Romanenko
Views:
12051
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
amabb.mq5 (7.82 KB)
Real author:

Portions from MetaTrader 5 Standard indicator package.

The indicator shows the trend and allows to see a price range.

It based on Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) and Bollinger Bands ® (BB) indicators.

Adaptive Moving Average with Bollinger Bands

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/206

i-OrdersMQL5 i-OrdersMQL5

The indicator shows deals history on the chart.

ClearView - PricePointer, RoundNumberMarker, PeriodSeparator plus template ClearView - PricePointer, RoundNumberMarker, PeriodSeparator plus template

Enhance your charts by adding intelligent markers for important price points and the start/end of year/month/week/day/session Includes a price pointer that changes color whenever price is near an important price point (e.g. historical high/low)

Multicurrency OnTickMarketWatch tick event handler Multicurrency OnTickMarketWatch tick event handler

The OnTick event handler is designed to proceed the ticks for a certain symbol. This is the version of Multicurrency tick event handler.

CIniFile class CIniFile class

This class provides methods for working with Windows *.ini files.