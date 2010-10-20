The indicator shows deals history on the chart. The suggestions are welcome.



The chart objects are clickable. The colors can be customized in input parameters of the indicator.

Input parameters:

Language

Language - language for messages (in this version English and Russian languages are supported).

Display settings

ShowCurrentPostion - true - show additional info about the current position.

- true - show additional info about the current position. CompactPositionInfo - true - show info about the profit only, false - show all info.

- true - show info about the profit only, false - show all info. ShowDealHistory - true - show deals history info.

Additional settings



StartTime - starting time to proceed.

- starting time to proceed. BuyColor - color of long deals.

- color of long deals. SellColor - color of short deals.

- color of short deals. InfoColor - color of additional info.

- color of additional info. FontSize - font size.

Few figures to illustrate how does it looks:

Figure 1. Show deals history

If you click at any arrow, you can get more information. Click again to hide it.



Figure 2. Show additional info