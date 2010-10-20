CodeBaseSections
i-OrdersMQL5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

i-ordersmql5.mq5 (37.18 KB) view
The indicator shows deals history on the chart. The suggestions are welcome.

The chart objects are clickable. The colors can be customized in input parameters of the indicator.

Input parameters:

Language

  • Language - language for messages (in this version English and Russian languages are supported).
Display settings
  • ShowCurrentPostion - true - show additional info about the current position.
  • CompactPositionInfo - true - show info about the profit only, false - show all info.
  • ShowDealHistory - true - show deals history info.

Additional settings

  • StartTime - starting time to proceed.
  • BuyColor - color of long deals.
  • SellColor - color of short deals.
  • InfoColor - color of additional info.
  • FontSize - font size.

Few figures to illustrate how does it looks:

Figure 1. Show deals history

 

If you click at any arrow, you can get more information. Click again to hide it.

Figure 2. Show additional info

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/208

