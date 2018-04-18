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Aeron JJN Scalper EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

aeroninfo | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7449
Rating:
(18)
Published:
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The author of the idea: Hemant Agarwal, the MQ5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

The EA searches through an array of the last 100 bars for the prices to be used for pending orders. The price of the placed order is calculated taking into account the minimum allowed distance for that symbol (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL).


Input Parameters

  • Lots - the volume for pending orders
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value
  • Reset time (minutes) - pending order lifetime in minutes;
  • Doji diff 1 - minimum size of bar #1;
  • Doji diff 2 - minimum size of the bar following bar #1;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Symbol USDJPY, H1:

Aeron JJN Scalper EA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20195

Trend RDS Trend RDS

Trend detection based on the last three bars.

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A histogram of the days of the week.

Parabolic_TrailingStop Parabolic_TrailingStop

A utility for applying trailing stop based on the "Parabolic SAR" indicator.

DayTime DayTime

An arrow indicator, which compares the daily open price with the close price of an hour.